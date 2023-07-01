Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.