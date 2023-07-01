Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

