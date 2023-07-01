Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

