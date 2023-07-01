Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WAB opened at $109.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

