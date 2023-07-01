Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Silgan were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

