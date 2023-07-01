Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE OGE opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.