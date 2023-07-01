Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $424,000 Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

HWC stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

