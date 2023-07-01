Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $428,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $69,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

Range Resources stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

