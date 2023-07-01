Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $428,000 Stock Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,126,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

