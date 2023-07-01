Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $509,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.39 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

