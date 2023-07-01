Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $524,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

O stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

