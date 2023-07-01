Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $611,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

