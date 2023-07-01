Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $800,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SP opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

