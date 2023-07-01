Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $844,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

