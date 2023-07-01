Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

