Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Textron were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,274,000 after buying an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,503,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

