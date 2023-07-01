Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,826 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

ESI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Element Solutions Company Profile



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

