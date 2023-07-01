Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 500 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Globant were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Globant by 5,250.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,421,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $71,313,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $24,394,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Globant by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 154,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 127,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.49. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

