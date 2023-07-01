Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 6,689 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in National Bank were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Price Performance

National Bank stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. National Bank’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.