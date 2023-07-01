Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 7,016 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $37.85 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

