Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of Quanex Building Products worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.