Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.11% of Orthofix Medical worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $110,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

