Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Welltower were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

