Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 10,078 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services Price Performance

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,298.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock worth $832,215. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

