Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 72 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.46 and a 200-day moving average of $354.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

