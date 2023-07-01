Morgan Stanley Upgrades FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to “Overweight”

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

