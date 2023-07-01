Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

MSI stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

