MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MVBF stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

