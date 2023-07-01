NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Critical Survey

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness 1.05% 4.85% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 4.69 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $6.04 billion 0.45 $90.80 million $0.23 38.70

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

