National Bank Financial Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.15.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.7335766 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

