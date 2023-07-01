National Bank Financial Lowers NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$13.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.04 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

