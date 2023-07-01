National Bank Financial Lowers Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Sector Perform

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PRMRF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.91.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
