National Bank Financial Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

