National Bank Financial Lowers Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.