National Bankshares Analysts Give Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) a $4.25 Price Target

National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

CDE stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.57. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

