National Bankshares Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVE. ATB Capital cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TVE opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

About Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. In other news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.