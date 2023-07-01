Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
