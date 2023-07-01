Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.