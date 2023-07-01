Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) Insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong Acquires 2,006,300 Shares

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES – Free Report) insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong bought 2,006,300 shares of Nelson Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,031.50 ($6,687.67).

Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nelson Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong acquired 97,699 shares of Nelson Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$488.50 ($325.66).

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong acquired 2,500,000 shares of Nelson Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,333.33).

Nelson Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

About Nelson Resources

Nelson Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel. The company's flagship project is the 1185 square kilometers Woodline Project located at the boundary between the Proterozoic Albany-Fraser Orogen and the Archean Yilgarn-Craton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.