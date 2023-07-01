Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.