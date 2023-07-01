New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

New Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

