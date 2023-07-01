New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,154,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,305 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

