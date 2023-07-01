NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,835.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,835.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGPF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.19) to GBX 6,500 ($82.64) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($77.56) to GBX 6,400 ($81.37) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.64) to GBX 7,000 ($89.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

