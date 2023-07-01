NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $206.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

