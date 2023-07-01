Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.20. Nikola shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 18,803,224 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Nikola Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nikola by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nikola by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

