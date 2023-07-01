NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NI opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.