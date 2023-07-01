Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 194,007 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194,007 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $66,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.