Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.55% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $60,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.08.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.33 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

