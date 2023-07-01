Nordea Investment Management AB Has $46.62 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $46,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

