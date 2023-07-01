Nordea Investment Management AB Has $61.05 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $61,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

