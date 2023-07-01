Nordea Investment Management AB Has $70.42 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,180 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Fastenal worth $70,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

